All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsJuly 1, 2020
More than 200 total coronavirus cases reported in Cape County
Ten new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Cape Girardeau County on Tuesday. Six of those cases are in the City of Cape Girardeau, two in Jackson and two were reported elsewhere in the county. The county reports 203 total cases, 132 recoveries and three deaths...
Nicolette Baker

Ten new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Cape Girardeau County on Tuesday. Six of those cases are in the City of Cape Girardeau, two in Jackson and two were reported elsewhere in the county. The county reports 203 total cases, 132 recoveries and three deaths.

Scott County reported two new cases and 10 new recoveries; the county has a total of 164 cases, with 132 recoveries and 11 deaths.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Stoddard County reported one new case, for a total of 136, with 113 recoveries and nine deaths.

Zero new cases have been reported in Bollinger County, Missouri, (12 total, nine recoveries, zero deaths) and, in the Illinois counties of Alexander (20 total, 13 recoveries, zero deaths) and Union (179 total, 109 recoveries, 19 deaths).

On Monday, Perry County reported 143 total cases, 73 recoveries and zero deaths. The health department released a statement on its social media page saying individuals who visited City Tavern, The Lounge’s 5:05 Club and Pom’s on Saturday may have been exposed to COVID-19. Individuals should monitor for symptoms until July 11.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arre...
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.

Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy