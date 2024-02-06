More than 200 total coronavirus cases reported in Cape County

Ten new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Cape Girardeau County on Tuesday. Six of those cases are in the City of Cape Girardeau, two in Jackson and two were reported elsewhere in the county. The county reports 203 total cases, 132 recoveries and three deaths.

Scott County reported two new cases and 10 new recoveries; the county has a total of 164 cases, with 132 recoveries and 11 deaths.