More than 200 total coronavirus cases reported in Cape County

Ten new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Cape Girardeau County on Tuesday. Six of those cases are in the City of Cape Girardeau, two in Jackson and two were reported elsewhere in the county. The county reports 203 total cases, 132 recoveries and three deaths.
Scott County reported two new cases and 10 new recoveries; the county has a total of 164 cases, with 132 recoveries and 11 deaths.
Stoddard County reported one new case, for a total of 136, with 113 recoveries and nine deaths.
Zero new cases have been reported in Bollinger County, Missouri, (12 total, nine recoveries, zero deaths) and, in the Illinois counties of Alexander (20 total, 13 recoveries, zero deaths) and Union (179 total, 109 recoveries, 19 deaths).
On Monday, Perry County reported 143 total cases, 73 recoveries and zero deaths. The health department released a statement on its social media page saying individuals who visited City Tavern, The Lounge’s 5:05 Club and Pom’s on Saturday may have been exposed to COVID-19. Individuals should monitor for symptoms until July 11.
