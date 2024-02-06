More than 1,500 to attend Jackson firework show

Mary Ann Hoffman and her husband, Rick, have owned Hoffman Family Fireworks at 2013 E. Jackson Blvd. for the last 38 years.
Before Rick Hoffman's birth, his father and uncle sold sparklers, firecrackers and Roman candles out of a gas station across the road from Perryville (Missouri) City Park. Although a branch of Hoffman Family Fireworks still exists in Perryville, it has expanded from those humble beginnings to almost unrecognizably large proportions. Like a firework, business is booming.
Starting at 6:30 Saturday evening (June 11), the Hoffmans will host their free "Light the Night Fireworks Shoot" at Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson. Fireworks will begin at 8:30.
Mary Ann Hoffman said it is vital that people claim a ticket online, at no cost, at www.hoffmanfamilyfireworks.com. A ticket helps guarantee entry at the space-limited venue.
"We're almost at capacity level right now, we're at over 1,500 people," Hoffman explained on Thursday. "We can take up to 2,000."
What began as a "demo shoot" to test the quality of fireworks before offering them to customers evolved into the summertime gathering it is today.
"We started doing this demo shoot years and years ago so we could see, in real time, what the items [fireworks] do," Hoffman said.
What began as an employees-only event quickly drew interest from the Southeast Missouri community, even drawing visitors from nearby portions of Illinois, where Hoffman said fireworks restrictions are more severe.
The Hoffmans did not turn away newcomers, as more and more people began showing up to demos. As word-of-mouth spread, it became clear that the Hoffmans would have to expand the venue. In order to accommodate larger crowds, demo shoots were moved off store property.
"We went to Steele Crest Winery, and we did it there for several years," Hoffman explained.
Even that location eventually could not accommodate the numbers of people who wanted to see the show.
"So now, we're at the KC [Knights of Columbus] Hall in Jackson. Golly, we've been there now five or six years, at least. Every year it keeps growing, more and more. They [KC Hall] provide food, drink and parking."
Although Hoffman described the event as "kind of a fundraiser" for Jackson Knights of Columbus Hall, she added that food and drink is available at low prices.
"It's so inexpensive that I don't know how they're making any money," Hoffman contended.
Attendees will be given materials to allow them to identify the fireworks they see, and figure out how much it will cost to buy them.
Despite the dazzling display of color and symmetry, Hoffman wasn't sure she considered herself an artist.
"I've never really thought of lighting fireworks as an artform," Hoffman said.
"But I have always been totally amazed and impressed at what the Chinese have been able to do with their knowledge. Some of these fireworks recipes are hundreds and hundreds of years old. I'm still amazed and impressed that, with gunpowder and certain different chemicals, in certain amounts; they can put that together and make fountains, spinner items or all the aerial stuff that we do. I'm just like, 'wow.'"
The patriotic Hoffmans depend largely on Chinese shipments to fill their inventory.
"I mean, I know, we all know, the Chinese have been doing this for thousands of years. But in the last number of years they've really, really perfected it. We now have access to a lot more fireworks-effects than what was available even 30 years ago," Hoffman said.
"Yet fireworks are very, very much tied in with our American tradition of freedom, of liberty and of having a good-time party."
Two of the Hoffman's most popular fireworks are "Bluetiful Lime Blue" and "Two Minute Extravaganza."
"It really does last two minutes," Hoffman said of the latter. "Type into YouTube: 'two minute extravaganza firework item.' But if you don't put 'firework item' after the name, you get all kinds of weird stuff."
The variety and complexity of fireworks are astounding. There are chain-fused fireworks which propel successions of aerial shells, clusters of crackling "dragon eggs" and bursts of spherical stars professionally called "chrysanthemums." There are "cakes," "cones," "comets," "crackles" and "crossettes."
The event offers a chance to enjoy a Fourth of July evening a month early.
"Bring lawn chairs and bug spray," she added.