More than 1,500 to attend Jackson firework show

Mary Ann Hoffman and her husband, Rick, have owned Hoffman Family Fireworks at 2013 E. Jackson Blvd. for the last 38 years.

Before Rick Hoffman's birth, his father and uncle sold sparklers, firecrackers and Roman candles out of a gas station across the road from Perryville (Missouri) City Park. Although a branch of Hoffman Family Fireworks still exists in Perryville, it has expanded from those humble beginnings to almost unrecognizably large proportions. Like a firework, business is booming.

Starting at 6:30 Saturday evening (June 11), the Hoffmans will host their free "Light the Night Fireworks Shoot" at Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson. Fireworks will begin at 8:30.

Mary Ann Hoffman said it is vital that people claim a ticket online, at no cost, at www.hoffmanfamilyfireworks.com. A ticket helps guarantee entry at the space-limited venue.

"We're almost at capacity level right now, we're at over 1,500 people," Hoffman explained on Thursday. "We can take up to 2,000."

Some of the fireworks scheduled to be demoed Saturday at Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson. Courtesy of Hoffman Family Fireworks

What began as a "demo shoot" to test the quality of fireworks before offering them to customers evolved into the summertime gathering it is today.

"We started doing this demo shoot years and years ago so we could see, in real time, what the items [fireworks] do," Hoffman said.

What began as an employees-only event quickly drew interest from the Southeast Missouri community, even drawing visitors from nearby portions of Illinois, where Hoffman said fireworks restrictions are more severe.

The Hoffmans did not turn away newcomers, as more and more people began showing up to demos. As word-of-mouth spread, it became clear that the Hoffmans would have to expand the venue. In order to accommodate larger crowds, demo shoots were moved off store property.

"We went to Steele Crest Winery, and we did it there for several years," Hoffman explained.

Even that location eventually could not accommodate the numbers of people who wanted to see the show.

"So now, we're at the KC [Knights of Columbus] Hall in Jackson. Golly, we've been there now five or six years, at least. Every year it keeps growing, more and more. They [KC Hall] provide food, drink and parking."