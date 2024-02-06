More than 10,000 without electricity after Sunday afternoon storm

A thunderstorm moved through Butler and surrounding counties Sunday afternoon, damaging homes and leaving behind downed trees, blocked roadways and power outages.

No injuries were reported, but an estimated 12,000 Ozark Border Electric Cooperative members were without power after the storm.

The thunderstorm caused "straight-line wind damage, a lot of it," according to the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky. There were no reports any tornadic activity.

The storm hit Van Buren in Carter County, Missouri, at about 12:45 p.m.

"It looked like a hurricane, sheets of rain and wind," said Gary Sullivan, a dispatcher with the Carter County Sheriff's Department. "It wasn't a noisy storm. There wasn't any thunder and lightning, just wind and rain."

The "main cell," according to Carter County Sheriff Rick Stephens, lasted about 45 minutes, with "heavy, heavy rain (and) heavy, heavy wind."

In its aftermath were a lot of downed trees countywide and power outages.

Power was out in Fremont and Van Buren, with power lines down in Ellsinore, Sullivan said.

"We had a few people trapped with trees down on M Highway," said Stephens, who indicated motorists were stranded on the road between fallen trees.

People, Sullivan said, also were trapped by trees at Watercress Park in Van Buren.

As the storm moved into Butler and Wayne counties, the high winds caused downed trees.

The roof was "completely blown off of a house in Neelyville, 1 mile south of Highway 142 on (Highway) 67," said Craig Meador with the Poplar Bluff Severe Weather Response Team.

A tree, Meador said, also fell on a home at 117 W. Center St., trapping its resident(s) inside.

Poplar Bluff fire Capt. Jeff Hale said firefighters found a tree had fallen on the home, "pushing the roof and tree itself down on top of a bed where a girl was laying.