NewsDecember 1, 2020

More students to return to classrooms in Cape public schools

The Tigers@Home remote learning program will be smaller in the Cape Girardeau School District come mid-January. Since the fall, 27.94% of district students have been enrolled virtually. Only 15.89% will be signed up for the start of the second semester Jan. 19, a 12 percentage point drop...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

The Tigers@Home remote learning program will be smaller in the Cape Girardeau School District come mid-January.

Since the fall, 27.94% of district students have been enrolled virtually.

Only 15.89% will be signed up for the start of the second semester Jan. 19, a 12 percentage point drop.

“More parents are feeling comfortable having their children in the classroom,” Howard Benyon, the district’s deputy superintendent for secondary education told the school board Monday.

“The research says kids are safer at school,” Benyon added.

There are 4,330 students enrolled in pre-K through 12th grade.

COVID protocols

Noting the increased number of COVID cases countywide, superintendent Neil Glass said a deep cleaning of district buildings was done over the recent three-day Thanksgiving break.

“Masks have kept us in school this fall,” Glass added.

Candidate filing dates

Glass told the board the filing period for two school board seats coming open will begin Dec. 15 and will close Jan. 19.

Filings, he said, will be accepted by appointment only because of the pandemic.

Two seats, currently held by board members Lynn Ware and president Kyle McDonald, are up in 2021.

Calendar approved

Board members gave a green light to the 2021-2022 academic calendar, with 183 contracted (or teaching) days and 169 student contact days.

Six inclement weather days are built into the schedule.

Following SEMO’s lead

Cape Girardeau School District will pilot the Canvas learning management system (LMS) in Spring 2021, taking a page from Southeast Missouri State University.

Southeast is switching to Canvas from Moodle effective with the resumption of in-person classes Jan. 25.

Instructional technology specialist James Russell said the district may choose to “mirror” Southeast’s move to Canvas.

Among other benefits, Russell said, is Canvas is more user-friendly for students and educators.

Student recognition

Six “Terrific Tiger” students were recognized by the board.

  • Shelby Matukewicz, third-grade daughter of Lenna and Tom Matukewicz, Alma Schrader.
  • Le’Aiysha Robinson, third-grade daughter of O’Teasha Brandy and Charles Robinson, Blanchard.
  • Cash Boyer, fourth-grade son of Danielle and Brian Boyer, Clippard.
  • Khal McFerren, kindergarten son of Patricia Robinson and Keith McFerren, Franklin.
  • Bethani Robinson, first-grade daughter of Rebecca and Tommy Robinson, Jefferson.
  • Natalie Nicholson, fifth-grade daughter of Donielle Robinson, Central Middle.

Miscellaneous

  • The “Care to Learn” program and the Cape Public Schools Foundation are teaming up on a drive-through food distribution.

At a total cost of $8,000, 200 families will be served from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Franklin Elementary and Dec. 17 at Jefferson Elementary.

  • Clippard Elementary and Cape Nazarene Church partnered to serve more than 500 meals in to-go containers in a drive-through initiative Nov. 19.
