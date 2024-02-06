More students to return to classrooms in Cape public schools

The Tigers@Home remote learning program will be smaller in the Cape Girardeau School District come mid-January.

Since the fall, 27.94% of district students have been enrolled virtually.

Only 15.89% will be signed up for the start of the second semester Jan. 19, a 12 percentage point drop.

“More parents are feeling comfortable having their children in the classroom,” Howard Benyon, the district’s deputy superintendent for secondary education told the school board Monday.

“The research says kids are safer at school,” Benyon added.

There are 4,330 students enrolled in pre-K through 12th grade.

COVID protocols

Noting the increased number of COVID cases countywide, superintendent Neil Glass said a deep cleaning of district buildings was done over the recent three-day Thanksgiving break.

“Masks have kept us in school this fall,” Glass added.

Candidate filing dates

Glass told the board the filing period for two school board seats coming open will begin Dec. 15 and will close Jan. 19.

Filings, he said, will be accepted by appointment only because of the pandemic.

Two seats, currently held by board members Lynn Ware and president Kyle McDonald, are up in 2021.