More snow, freezing temps expected through the weekend

Southeast Missourians can expect below-freezing temperatures and more snow as the week progresses.
According to the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Paducah, Kentucky, colder air is expected to come through the region Tuesday night Jan. 7, dropping wind chills to between zero and 10 degrees. The area's temperatures aren’t predicted to rise above 36 degrees through Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Snow is expected Friday morning, Jan. 10, and will stick because of the low temperatures. The forecast calls for “better than a 50-50 chance” of an inch or more to accumulate throughout Southeast Missouri, with 1 to 2 inches anticipated north of the Morley area and 2 to 4 inches south.
“Amounts will likely fluctuate as we get closer and start to see more details in the approaching system and have trended upward from 24 hours ago,” NWS lead forecaster Justin Gibbs said in an email.
