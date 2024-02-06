More snow, freezing temps expected through the weekend

Snow is expected Friday morning, Jan. 10, and will stick because of the low temperatures. The forecast calls for “better than a 50-50 chance” of an inch or more to accumulate throughout Southeast Missouri, with 1 to 2 inches anticipated north of the Morley area and 2 to 4 inches south.

“Amounts will likely fluctuate as we get closer and start to see more details in the approaching system and have trended upward from 24 hours ago,” NWS lead forecaster Justin Gibbs said in an email.

