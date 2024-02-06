All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 7, 2025

More snow, freezing temps expected through the weekend

Southeast Missouri braces for a cold snap with below-freezing temperatures and snow through the weekend. Expect wind chills as low as zero degrees and snow accumulation of up to 4 inches in some areas.

Southeast Missourian
More snow is expected to accumulate beginning Friday morning, Jan. 10, in Southeast Missouri.
More snow is expected to accumulate beginning Friday morning, Jan. 10, in Southeast Missouri.Southeast Missourian file

Southeast Missourians can expect below-freezing temperatures and more snow as the week progresses.

According to the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Paducah, Kentucky, colder air is expected to come through the region Tuesday night Jan. 7, dropping wind chills to between zero and 10 degrees. The area's temperatures aren’t predicted to rise above 36 degrees through Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Snow is expected Friday morning, Jan. 10, and will stick because of the low temperatures. The forecast calls for “better than a 50-50 chance” of an inch or more to accumulate throughout Southeast Missouri, with 1 to 2 inches anticipated north of the Morley area and 2 to 4 inches south.

“Amounts will likely fluctuate as we get closer and start to see more details in the approaching system and have trended upward from 24 hours ago,” NWS lead forecaster Justin Gibbs said in an email.

Click here for the official NWS forecast.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsJan. 7
Man dies in Jan. 6 Perry County flue fire
NewsJan. 7
Southeast Missourian Thursday, Jan 9, print edition delayed ...
NewsJan. 7
Former exonerated man, family members express unease over ne...
NewsJan. 7
Jackson aldermen sign off on new baler, fire and rescue soft...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Holly Thompson Rehder reflects on decade of service as Missouri legislator
NewsJan. 7
Holly Thompson Rehder reflects on decade of service as Missouri legislator
Jury selection to start in trial of uncle accused of niece's murder
NewsJan. 6
Jury selection to start in trial of uncle accused of niece's murder
Cape Girardeau Police Department highlights DWI trends in 2024
NewsJan. 6
Cape Girardeau Police Department highlights DWI trends in 2024
Police report 1-6-25
NewsJan. 6
Police report 1-6-25
Thousands without power in Cape County as of early Monday
NewsJan. 6
Thousands without power in Cape County as of early Monday
Gary W. Rust — community champion, elected leader and founder of Rust Communications — dies at 89
NewsJan. 5
Gary W. Rust — community champion, elected leader and founder of Rust Communications — dies at 89
Former Secret Service agent reflects on time serving President Carter
NewsJan. 4
Former Secret Service agent reflects on time serving President Carter
Air Force reunion: Jackson veteran helps plan convention for pioneering convoy unit
NewsJan. 4
Air Force reunion: Jackson veteran helps plan convention for pioneering convoy unit
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy