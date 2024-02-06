More school districts modify COVID-19 rules after Schmitt letter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two Kansas City area districts are dropping mask mandates and modifying quarantine rules in response to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's threats to file legal action against districts over the regulations.

Kearney and Smithville school boards met in special sessions Monday to discuss a ruling from a Cole County judge last month that school districts and local health agencies do not have the authority under state law to impose health orders.

Schmitt, a Republican who is running for the U.S. Senate, cited that ruling last week when he sent letters to dozens of districts and local health agencies demanding they stop enforcing COVID-19 mitigation policies. He has also encouraged parents to report any school districts continuing to enforce the restrictions.

The Columbia School Board also voted Monday to drop mask requirements and modify quarantine rules but a district spokeswoman said the vote had nothing to do with Schmitt's letter, The Columbia Missourian reported.

The court ruling and Schmitt's letters have caused confusion for school districts. Some have modified their COVID-19 regulations while others have argued Schmitt does not have the authority to enforce his demands because their rules were created by locally elected officials.