NewsJune 6, 2019
More rain won't impact crest of 46, Ivers Square statue dedication Saturday, officials say
The National Weather Service is predicting heavy rain through the weekend, but lighter than originally feared, meaning the predicted Mississippi River crest in Cape Girardeau remains at 46 feet on Friday. And the new statue dedication ceremony at Ivers Square on Saturday is still a go...
Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
A Civil War soldier stands atop the fountain in Ivers Square on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in Cape Girardeau.
A Civil War soldier stands atop the fountain in Ivers Square on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in Cape Girardeau.Ben Matthews

The National Weather Service is predicting heavy rain through the weekend, but lighter than originally feared, meaning the predicted Mississippi River crest in Cape Girardeau remains at 46 feet on Friday.

And the new statue dedication ceremony at Ivers Square on Saturday is still a go.

Meteorologist Sean Poulos said Wednesday overall rainfall amounts are expected to be less, with some isolated higher amounts possible.

He said Saturday "might be a day with the highest chances" of rain. There also is a chance of storms, with most not being severe, he added.

Old Town Cape executive director Marla Mills said the schedule of events and location for Saturday's ceremony will remain the same -- but there will be tents.

"We're encouraging people to bring umbrellas," Mills said Wednesday, adding event specifics have "not yet" been altered.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the unveiling at 11 a.m.

She said the Turner Brigade Civil War re-enactors will still be there, even if it rains.

Mills said, "We might be a little cozier than we had anticipated ... but we feel like the site is where we need to be, and we're going to accommodate with tents."

Dramatic portrayals of Cape Girardeau historic figures Harriet Ivers and the Rev. Spotswood Rice will be held, and Black Light Choral ensemble and a strolling string band are set to provide music.

As for the Mississippi River stage, Poulos said with the rainfall amounts being adjusted downward, the rainfall "won't make much of an impact, if any."

Story Tags
Local News
