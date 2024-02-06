More rain causes new flood worries along Mississippi

ST. LOUIS -- A wall of rocks and sandbags on Monday protected scenic Clarksville, Missouri, from the surging Mississippi River as spring flooding swamped fields, threatened homes and temporarily shut down a bridge connecting Missouri and Illinois.

Heavy rain over much of the Midwest on Saturday caused another spike in water levels along the river and its tributaries, especially in Missouri, Illinois and Iowa.

So far, Mississippi River flood damage is far less severe than March flooding along the Missouri River in Nebraska, southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri, where hundreds of homes were damaged. Still, several Mississippi River communities were battling to stay dry.

Clarksville, a 440-resident community 90 miles north of St. Louis is known for its antique shops and artist galleries operating out of 19th century brick storefronts. The town sits square along the Mississippi, unprotected by a levee largely because town leadership doesn't want to obstruct the view of the river, and has been through many floods.

As they've done so many times before, Clarksville residents and other volunteers built a makeshift wall around downtown, though this time, they started with a 6-foot layer of rocks as the base, with sandbags on top of the rocks. The river was expected to crest Monday about 9 feet above flood stage, making it the seventh-worst recorded flood in Clarksville. A downtown park on the other side of the makeshift levee was under water, and several homes beyond the rock and sandbag protection also were threatened.

In nearby Louisiana, Missouri, the flood briefly forced closure of the Champ Clark Bridge connecting Missouri and Illinois because water was lapping near the Illinois entrance to the bridge Sunday night. The closure created a hardship for commuters because the next nearest river crossing is at Hannibal, Missouri, 27 miles to the north.