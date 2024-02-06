More radioactive tests sought at St. Louis-area school district

WASHINGTON, Mo. — In an unusual show of bipartisanship, Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley and Democratic U.S. Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri asked the federal government to perform more testing for radioactive contamination on properties owned by the Hazelwood School District.

In a letter sent Wednesday to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, Hawley and Bush said the agency should respond to a request by the district to have all its properties tested.

The request comes after district officials received conflicting information last year about radioactive contamination at Jana Elementary School in the St. Louis suburb of Florissant.

Jana Elementary opened in 1970 and sits in the flood plain of Coldwater Creek, which was contaminated with radioactive waste generated when Mallinckrodt Chemical processed uranium in the 1940s and 1950s for atomic weapons.

The Corps' remediation of the creek is not expected to be finished until 2038, Corps officials have said.