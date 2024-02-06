More meetings planned for Mayfield Center, dinosaur museum

Following the first public meeting to discuss the future of the Bollinger County Museum of Natural History and the Mayfield Cultural Center, the two boards of directors have announced they plan to meet Thursday, and then will hold subsequent open meetings.

In an email message to those who signed up to serve as board members or work on committees, Bob Hrabik, president of the museum board, said the two boards will meet privately first to discuss the "pros, cons and legalities of a potential merger." After that, he wrote, "I would like to meet with all of you to further discuss/flesh out some of your ideas and additional thoughts since our public meeting last week. I have no date scheduled for this meeting. After which, I hope to host another public meeting toward the end of October if possible to inform all of progress."

At the previous meeting, the possibility of a merger of the two boards was brought up, as was a suggestion from Erin Schulte of St. Louis to completely replace both boards and start with a fresh perspective. Her remarks brought about the list of people who signed up to be considered as potential board or committee members.

Board members Eva Dunn and Jeanie Layton explained that the boards had split only recently, mostly because it is difficult to find that many people to donate their time, and that some have contributed so much time they are suffering from burnout. The Mayfield Foundation Board alone has 15 members, serving three-year staggered terms.

"The museum has lost more board members because of Mr. (Guy) Darrow than any other reason," said Dunn at the first meeting. "We had 29 members and 10 board members when we started."