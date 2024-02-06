All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 11, 2021

More Juneteenth events in Cape Girardeau

Join the folks behind urban art gallery 20 N. Pacific for a "Juneteenth after party." The gallery will host a free cookout beginning at 7 p.m. Local artists will put up canvases outside and teach attendees how to make graffiti art. Weather permitting, the night will include live music and karaoke...

Monica Obradovic

20 N. Pacific

Join the folks behind urban art gallery 20 N. Pacific for a "Juneteenth after party."

The gallery will host a free cookout beginning at 7 p.m.

Local artists will put up canvases outside and teach attendees how to make graffiti art.

Weather permitting, the night will include live music and karaoke.

7 p.m., June 19, 20 North Pacific Street

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Father's Day Live

Jam to Motown hits with soul and jazz-funk band The Phonics at Arena Park on Sunday at 5 p.m. on Sunday June 20 at 5 p.m. The band will play favorites from Earth Wind and FGire, Prince, The Temptations and Stevie Wonder and more. The concert play will last up to 90 minutes, said drummer Herry Williams. Admission is free.

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 20 at Arena Park

Arena Park

Celebration of the 156th anniversary of the end of slavery with family-friendly fun at Arena Park. The day will include food, drink, entertainment and performances by Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio.

2 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 19 at Arena Park

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy