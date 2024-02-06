More Juneteenth events in Cape Girardeau

20 N. Pacific

Join the folks behind urban art gallery 20 N. Pacific for a "Juneteenth after party."

The gallery will host a free cookout beginning at 7 p.m.

Local artists will put up canvases outside and teach attendees how to make graffiti art.

Weather permitting, the night will include live music and karaoke.

7 p.m., June 19, 20 North Pacific Street