More Juneteenth events in Cape Girardeau

Join the folks behind urban art gallery 20 N. Pacific for a "Juneteenth after party."
The gallery will host a free cookout beginning at 7 p.m.
Local artists will put up canvases outside and teach attendees how to make graffiti art.
Weather permitting, the night will include live music and karaoke.
7 p.m., June 19, 20 North Pacific Street
Jam to Motown hits with soul and jazz-funk band The Phonics at Arena Park on Sunday at 5 p.m. on Sunday June 20 at 5 p.m. The band will play favorites from Earth Wind and FGire, Prince, The Temptations and Stevie Wonder and more. The concert play will last up to 90 minutes, said drummer Herry Williams. Admission is free.
5 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 20 at Arena Park
Celebration of the 156th anniversary of the end of slavery with family-friendly fun at Arena Park. The day will include food, drink, entertainment and performances by Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio.
2 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 19 at Arena Park
