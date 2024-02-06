All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 30, 2023

More folks flocked to the fair in 2023

This year's SEMO District Fair boasted the highest attendance in three years. Darrell Aufdenberg, president of the Board of Directors for the fair, said he didn't have exact numbers yet, but was confident in his estimation that attendance was up by 10%. Fair admissions totaled 82,887 in 2022 and 80,637 in 2021...

Danny Walter
The 167th annual SEMO District Fair boasted the highest attendance in three years.
The 167th annual SEMO District Fair boasted the highest attendance in three years.Southeast Missourian file

This year's SEMO District Fair boasted the highest attendance in three years.

Darrell Aufdenberg, president of the Board of Directors for the fair, said he didn't have exact numbers yet, but was confident in his estimation that attendance was up by 10%. Fair admissions totaled 82,887 in 2022 and 80,637 in 2021.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"We had a good fair, a successful fair," Aufdenberg said. "The weather was great. Attendance was good, I mean it was just a good, good fair this year."

Aufdenberg said over the eight days of the fair there were around 35 vendors selling food and souvenirs, 15 carnival rides and more than 100 volunteers taking tickets and getting people safely in an out of the parking lots.

"We probably had close to 800 head of livestock -- cattle, sheep, horses and swine." Aufdenberg said. "We had more than 400 head of poultry and then Guinea pigs and rabbits and things. We probably had 200 of them."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of...
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardea...
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy