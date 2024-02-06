More details emerge in Perryville police-misconduct case

The Perryville, Missouri, Police Department released more details regarding an incident of misconduct for which two Perryville officers have been disciplined.

"In an effort to clarify rumor, conjecture and gossip, we have determined we can release the following information," the department said in a statement issued Thursday.

Public-information officer Cpl. Jeri Cain told the Southeast Missourian via email the incident in question involved "a report of a round shot into a residence in Perryville in 2004."

A Perryville police officer lived near the house that was hit, and this fact was discussed by investigators at some point, according to an investigator who examined the damaged house firsthand.

Brian McCain, who was a sheriff's deputy in Perry County, Missouri, until about seven years ago, told the Southeast Missourian in a phone interview Thursday he recalls speaking with then-detective Direk Hunt.

"Direk Hunt, who is now the chief, he was the one I spoke with about the incident. He was the one that was investigating it," McCain said.

McCain said he didn't recall anyone explicitly suggesting the neighbor officer was responsible for the stray bullet, but McCain also said his own involvement with the case is memorable more than a decade later in part because of that possibility.

"Obviously that was a big deal to me then, because if someone's home got shot and it was an officer, I sure as heck wanted to know about it," he said.