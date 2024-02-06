All sections
NewsJanuary 9, 2021
More COVID -related deaths reported in area
Area health officials reported eight more deaths because of coronavirus-related complications Friday. Perry County health officials reported six more deaths, bringing the county's total to 32. The county recorded 27 new cases, and there are 76 active...
J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
story image illustation

Area health officials reported eight more deaths because of coronavirus-related complications Friday.

Perry County health officials reported six more deaths, bringing the county's total to 32. The county recorded 27 new cases, and there are 76 active.

Scott County added two more deaths to its toll for 70 total, and 17 more cases have been reported. Scott County officials reported 917 active cases on Friday.

Cape Girardeau County's total increased by 53 cases, however the number of active cases continues to decrease for the second day in a row. County health officials reported no new deaths.

While the Stoddard County Health Center didn't publish updated totals, it did announce case numbers by city. As of Friday there were 36 active cases in Dexter, 14 in Advance, 13 in Bloomfield, 12 in Puxico, six in Bernie and five in Essex.

Bollinger County's total case numbers increased by nine, bringing its total to 1,271.

Union County, Illinois, health officials announced 23 new cases, while Alexander County, Illinois, was the only county that reported numbers Friday to not have any new cases.

Updated virus numbers as of Friday in area counties were:

  • Bollinger: 1,271 total cases, 67 active cases, 15 deaths. (9 new)
  • Cape Girardeau: 8,221 total cases, 1,586 active cases, 125 deaths.
  • Perry: 2,225 total cases, 76 active cases, 32 deaths. (Six more deaths, 27 more cases)
  • Stoddard: 2,759 total cases, 121 active cases, 60 deaths. (No report Friday)
  • Scott: 3,879 total cases, 917 active cases, 70 deaths. (2 new deaths, 17 new cases)
  • Alexander, 355 total cases, 29 active cases, five deaths.
  • Union, Illinois: 1,820 total cases, 593 active cases, 25 deaths. (23 new)
