More COVID -related deaths reported in area

Area health officials reported eight more deaths because of coronavirus-related complications Friday.

Perry County health officials reported six more deaths, bringing the county's total to 32. The county recorded 27 new cases, and there are 76 active.

Scott County added two more deaths to its toll for 70 total, and 17 more cases have been reported. Scott County officials reported 917 active cases on Friday.

Cape Girardeau County's total increased by 53 cases, however the number of active cases continues to decrease for the second day in a row. County health officials reported no new deaths.