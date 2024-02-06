More coronavirus cases reported in Cape County

COVID-19 cases rose sharply again in Cape Girardeau County, health officials reported Friday.

According to the county’s Public Health Center, another 159 virus cases were recorded Friday. The new cases pushed the county’s total number of cases to 4,369, while 3,254 county residents have recovered from the virus. Sixty county residents have died of the virus.

As of Friday, there were 1,055 active cases in the county.

Cases in long-term care facilities totaled 382, with 224 recoveries, 116 active cases and 42 deaths as of Friday.

Southeast Missouri State University reported 11 new cases for a total case count of 500 (446 students and 54 employees). Active cases remained at 90 (72 students, 18 employees), and on-campus quarantine/isolation rose by two to 33.