More coronavirus cases reported in Cape County

COVID-19 cases rose sharply again in Cape Girardeau County, health officials reported Friday.
According to the county’s Public Health Center, another 159 virus cases were recorded Friday. The new cases pushed the county’s total number of cases to 4,369, while 3,254 county residents have recovered from the virus. Sixty county residents have died of the virus.
As of Friday, there were 1,055 active cases in the county.
Cases in long-term care facilities totaled 382, with 224 recoveries, 116 active cases and 42 deaths as of Friday.
Southeast Missouri State University reported 11 new cases for a total case count of 500 (446 students and 54 employees). Active cases remained at 90 (72 students, 18 employees), and on-campus quarantine/isolation rose by two to 33.
Virus cases in Scott County rose by 40 to 2,128, while 1,474 county residents have recovered from the virus. Thirty-three county residents have died of the virus.
Elsewhere in Missouri, Bollinger County reported 29 new cases Friday (870 total cases, 665 recoveries, nine deaths).
Stoddard County, Missouri, officials did not update their case numbers Friday (1,500 total cases, 1,169 recoveries, 31 deaths).
Perry county did not update its case counts Friday (1,319 total cases, 1,019 recoveries, nine deaths).
Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported 24 new cases — 17 in Union County (911 total cases, 582 recoveries, 21 deaths) and six in Alexander County (195 total cases, 102 recoveries, one death).
