More contestants taking part in rodeo due to virus

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Rodeo week in Sikeston is a busy one. This year, though, it is a little different.

As everyone continues to live in a strange time, the show is still going on, as the 68th Annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo kicked off Wednesday night.

With more top competition congregating to the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Grounds than ever before, general chairman Travis Deere said he is happy to have such a great and talented turnout.

"We've always been very proud of our rodeo performance that we put on," Deere said. "Seeing the added contestants, we like it from a rodeo aspect, but it also shows you how badly this pandemic has impacted the rodeo community. They haven't had that many rodeos, and they're able to not earn a paycheck. For us to be able to provide that avenue for them to come out here and get back to work, we are excited about it."

Economically, the Rodeo brings in a lot of traffic, but this year, with that added talent, Deere said that the increase could skyrocket.

"The last economic impact survey that we did; it looked like our rodeo, annually, brings in $6 million in economic impact," Deere said. "With these added contestants, that surely will be more, whether it's the hospitality industry, hotels, restaurants, small businesses, that added influx compared to about 600 contestants in for the week of the rodeo; we haven't seen that number in a long time. We do hope that boosts some of our local businesses' numbers for sure."

It's a different time and the talent performing in the arena is feeling the same.

An ever-changing schedule hurts everyone involved in the rodeo and for bullfighter Chuck Swisher, even though the change hurts, his overall job doesn't.

"Whenever we get into the arena, our job doesn't change," Swisher said. "With everything going on this year, it's taken away a lot of jobs from us. There's been so many rodeos that have had to cancel or postponed and removed until next year and usually, by now, we're 30 rodeos into the year, but this year, I think we're five-or-six rodeos into the year. This is what I do for a living and it's hurting the bank account. It's something that you have to evolve with; you have to step up and figure out and go on with it."

Evolving to the climate around you can be difficult, but for Deere, he believes that they have adjusted well.