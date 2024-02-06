More CARES Act distribution ok'd by Cape County

Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved the distribution of $60,105.97 in coronavirus relief money to non-public sector entities at its meeting Thursday.

Businesses seeking COVID-19 expense reimbursements were required to produce receipts or invoices to Cape Girardeau Area Magnet, which, in turn, submitted reimbursement applications to county commissioners Clint Tracy, Paul Koeper and Charles Herbst for their consideration.

In the fifth approval of Magnet pass-through applications, what Koeper called the “final” round since the deadline for businesses to submit documentation was set for Oct. 16, the commissioners green-lighted the following reimbursements:

SoutheastHEALTH Foundation: $22,976.01.

Jackson Medical: $13,989.24.

Big River Telephone: $13,649.00.

Kimbeland Country Club: $3,123.84.

Glendale Assisted Living: $2,280.05.

Regional Eye Care Center: $1,317.28.

Cape Precision Machine: $1,175.95.

MedStop One: $895.15.

Trinity Egypt Mills: $614.80.

The commissioners also gave their consent to additional reimbursements for St. Andrew Church in Cape Girardeau for $84.45, and 20 cents to Heartland Family Pharmacy.

The reimbursements, as well as other expenses related to COVID-19, are being paid through Cape Girardeau County’s $9.2 million Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act fund, approved by Congress and allocated to the county by the State of Missouri.

Qualified expenses include the cost of masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment, as well as cleaning supplies and other items directly related to the pandemic.