More area pharmacies to offer pediatric COVID-19 vaccines

Children ages 5 to 11 became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Missouri last week. Parents will have several options to get their kids the shot starting next week.

A pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Cape Girardeau Central Middle School.

According to Abe Funk, pharmacist and co-owner of John's Pharmacy, 500 doses will be available at the clinic. Appointments are required and can be made on John's Pharmacy's website. The clinic is open to all children ages 5 to 11.

Another clinic will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at Cape Girardeau Central Middle School so kids may receive the second dose of the vaccine.

The clinic is a collaboration among Cape Girardeau School District, Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, Broadway Pharmacy and John's Pharmacy.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Serives distributed more than 116,000 doses of the pediatric Pfizer vaccine across the state last week. Department officials stated last week plans to "scale up to full capacity" over the next few days.

Several local pharmacies have begun scheduling pediatric COVID-19 vaccine availability.