Moratorium's end may mean thousands of Mo. evictions

ST. LOUIS — Kristen Bigogno knows with the end of the federal eviction moratorium, she and her two teenage sons could be forced out of their St. Louis apartment any day now, with no place to go.

"My kids don't want to be homeless," Bigogno, 39, said. "If we don't have a place, we'll be in a tent. We don't have anybody. We have each other."

Across Missouri, thousands of families face potential eviction with the expiration of the federal moratorium imposed in September by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The freeze, which expired as of Sunday morning, was meant to provide relief to tenants unable to keep up with their rent during the coronavirus pandemic and to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by people put out on the streets and into shelters.

In St. Louis, the sheriff's office handles court-ordered evictions. Sheriff Vernon Betts said 126 evictions have been ordered and were just waiting for the moratorium to end. His office planned to enforce about 30 evictions per day starting Aug. 9.

Betts knows there will be hundreds of additional orders soon. He's already been contacted by many landlords who hadn't filed for eviction, but plan to.

"Once the moratorium is over, I'm thinking it's going to be, 'Katy bar the door,'" Betts said.

The CDC moratorium was initially scheduled to expire at the end of June. The Biden administration extended it by a month.

The administration said Thursday it would allow the moratorium to expire this time, arguing its hands were tied by a Supreme Court ruling that made clear further extensions wouldn't be allowed without congressional authorization. House members tried unsuccessfully Friday to pass a bill to extend the moratorium.

More than 13,000 eviction cases have been filed against tenants in Missouri's two metropolitan areas since March 15, 2020, according to the Eviction Lab at Princeton University, which tracks evictions nationwide. That includes nearly 8,300 filings in St. Louis city and county combined, and more than 5,100 in Jackson County.

Robert Swearingen, an attorney for Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, worries many people removed from their homes will struggle to find new housing.

"My clientele is really low-income so I'm dealing with people living on Social Security between $600 and $1,000 a month, and they have a hard time finding a apartment that is livable," Swearingen said.