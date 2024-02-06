All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 9, 2017

Monument reinstalled at Veterans Memorial Plaza

Richard Schreiner, left, and Clark Daniels work with Matt Daniels on the tractor Wednesday to reinstall a monument dedicated to veterans of the 140th Infantry Regiment onto a new paver platform at Veterans Memorial Plaza in Cape County Park North

Richard Schreiner, left, and Clark Daniels work with Matt Daniels on the tractor Wednesday to reinstall a monument dedicated to veterans of the 140th Infantry Regiment onto a new paver platform at Veterans Memorial Plaza in Cape County Park North. The crew of Ford and Sons Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery is assisting county parks department employees working to finish the plaza before a rededication ceremony and celebration planned for Veterans Day.
Richard Schreiner, left, and Clark Daniels work with Matt Daniels on the tractor Wednesday to reinstall a monument dedicated to veterans of the 140th Infantry Regiment onto a new paver platform at Veterans Memorial Plaza in Cape County Park North. The crew of Ford and Sons Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery is assisting county parks department employees working to finish the plaza before a rededication ceremony and celebration planned for Veterans Day.Fred Lynch
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
NewsDec. 17
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
NewsDec. 16
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
NewsDec. 16
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy