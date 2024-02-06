Monument reinstalled at Veterans Memorial Plaza

Richard Schreiner, left, and Clark Daniels work with Matt Daniels on the tractor Wednesday to reinstall a monument dedicated to veterans of the 140th Infantry Regiment onto a new paver platform at Veterans Memorial Plaza in Cape County Park North

Richard Schreiner, left, and Clark Daniels work with Matt Daniels on the tractor Wednesday to reinstall a monument dedicated to veterans of the 140th Infantry Regiment onto a new paver platform at Veterans Memorial Plaza in Cape County Park North. The crew of Ford and Sons Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery is assisting county parks department employees working to finish the plaza before a rededication ceremony and celebration planned for Veterans Day. Fred Lynch