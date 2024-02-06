Monty the python at home among Alma Schrader fourth graders

There was a python wrapped around their teacher's neck Thursday morning, but the fourth graders at Alma Schrader Elementary School in Cape Girardeau were not concerned. After two weeks of school, they'd all grown used to having Monty, a ball python, in their classroom.

Their teacher, Rhonda Young, said she got her snake 23 years ago when Monty — named after the British comedy troupe Monty Python — was just the size of her pinkie finger.

Ball pythons, commonly known as royal pythons, can live up to 30 to 40 years, Young said.

Young said she has always had an affinity for animals some consider creepy or scary.

"My family has no idea where my love of snakes, spiders and insects came from," Young said.

In the front corner of the classroom, where Monty's tank sits, is another glass tank holding hissing cockroaches. There is also a collection of spiders, insects and a small bat preserved in glass.

Young said she hadn't intended to get a snake, but one day she drove past a pet store, went in and came out with Monty.

While some of the fourth graders sat on a rug reading books, Monty snaked around their legs seeking someplace warm to curl up. When the students were asked whether any of them were afraid of snakes, none of them raised their hand, though many of them said they were scared at first, but not for long.