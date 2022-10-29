Monster Mash Car Bash to relocate

The probability of inclement weather will push the Monster Mash Car Bash indoors Sunday, Oct. 30. The event -- which was set to be held at 35 S. Spanish St. -- will be moved to the Marquette Tower Lobby at 338 Broadway, according to a news release from Old Town Cape.
It will still take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Those looking for more information can visit downtowncapegirardeau.com/events/mmcb.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.