Monster Mash Car Bash set for return to downtown Cape Girardeau

Part of downtown Cape Girardeau will be filled with decorated cars — trunks bursting with candy — from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 30 for Old Town Cape's Monster Mash Car Bash.

The event will take place at 35 S. Spanish St. It will be free and open to the public, and "costumes are encouraged," according to a news release from Old Town Cape.

It's a twist on the traditional trunk-or-treat events that have become a Halloween staple in recent years. Last year's event drew more than 2,500 children, according to Old Town Cape.