NewsOctober 12, 2022

Monster Mash Car Bash set for return to downtown Cape Girardeau

Part of downtown Cape Girardeau will be filled with decorated cars — trunks bursting with candy — from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 30 for Old Town Cape's Monster Mash Car Bash. The event will take place at 35 S. Spanish St. It will be free and open to the public, and "costumes are encouraged," according to a news release from Old Town Cape...

Nathan English
Jodi Templeton passes out candy to children in costumes at the Monster Mash Car Bash on Oct. 25, 2020, in downtown Cape Girardeau. Templeton and her husband, Bob, leaning on car, dressed as pirates and won the Best Costume award at the event, hosted by Old Town Cape Inc.Southeast Missourian file

Part of downtown Cape Girardeau will be filled with decorated cars — trunks bursting with candy — from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 30 for Old Town Cape's Monster Mash Car Bash.

The event will take place at 35 S. Spanish St. It will be free and open to the public, and "costumes are encouraged," according to a news release from Old Town Cape.

It's a twist on the traditional trunk-or-treat events that have become a Halloween staple in recent years. Last year's event drew more than 2,500 children, according to Old Town Cape.

In addition to the vehicles and candy, there will be numerous free activities, including a bounce house provided by Southeast Missouri State University Athletics and a Halloween-themed picture booth, according to a news release.

Those who participate with their vehicles will be eligible for three awards — "Most Creative Vehicle," "Best Costume" and The Bank of Missouri's "Spookiest Vehicle." Individuals wishing to register their vehicles may email sydneywaters@oldtowncape.org or call (573) 334-8085. The registration deadline is Oct. 28.

Old Town Cape is accepting candy donations for the event. People, organizations or businesses may drop off candy donations at Hair Design Studio or the Old Town Cape office at 338 Broadway, Ste. 401. Donations are also available to be picked up, call (573) 334-8085 to schedule a time.

"All donations are much appreciated and will be extremely helpful for us to make this event fun for all the children that attend," Old Town Cape said in a Facebook post.

Local News
