October 6, 2021

Monster Mash Car Bash returns

Old Town Cape Inc. will once again host Monster Mash Car Bash in downtown Cape Girardeau. From 4 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at 35 S. Spanish St., classic cars will be parked and ready with fun displays and trunks full of candy, according to a news release from Old Town Cape Inc...

Southeast Missourian
Jodi Templeton passes out candy to kids in costumes at the 2020 Monster Mash Car Bash in downtown Cape Girardeau. Jodi and her husband, Bob (behind), dressed as pirates and won the '"Best Costume" award at the event, hosted by Old Town Cape Inc.
Jodi Templeton passes out candy to kids in costumes at the 2020 Monster Mash Car Bash in downtown Cape Girardeau. Jodi and her husband, Bob (behind), dressed as pirates and won the '"Best Costume" award at the event, hosted by Old Town Cape Inc.Southeast Missiourian file

Old Town Cape Inc. will once again host Monster Mash Car Bash in downtown Cape Girardeau.

From 4 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at 35 S. Spanish St., classic cars will be parked and ready with fun displays and trunks full of candy, according to a news release from Old Town Cape Inc.

This event is free to attend for trick-or-treaters and is open to the public. Costumes are encouraged.

There will be several free on-site activities available for children. The Bank of Missouri, the premier event sponsor, will host sack races. Mississippi Mutts, one of the event partners, will hold a pet costume contest with prizes for the winners. Mississippi Mutts will also have dog trick-or-treating at its booth.

There will be a photo booth area set up for all participants at no cost.

Three awards will be given out at the event for classic car drivers -- "Most Creative Vehicle Display," "Best Costume" and The Bank of Missouri's "Spookiest Vehicle."

Vehicle owners interested in participating should call (573) 334-8085 or email juliathompson@oldtowncape.org to register their vehicle by Oct. 22.

More information about the Monster Mash Car bash can be found at www.downtowncapegirardeau.com/mmcb/ or by checking out its Facebook event page, www.facebook.com/oldtowncape/events.

Local News
