Monster Mash Car Bash returns

Old Town Cape Inc. will once again host Monster Mash Car Bash in downtown Cape Girardeau.
From 4 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at 35 S. Spanish St., classic cars will be parked and ready with fun displays and trunks full of candy, according to a news release from Old Town Cape Inc.
This event is free to attend for trick-or-treaters and is open to the public. Costumes are encouraged.
There will be several free on-site activities available for children. The Bank of Missouri, the premier event sponsor, will host sack races. Mississippi Mutts, one of the event partners, will hold a pet costume contest with prizes for the winners. Mississippi Mutts will also have dog trick-or-treating at its booth.
There will be a photo booth area set up for all participants at no cost.
Three awards will be given out at the event for classic car drivers -- "Most Creative Vehicle Display," "Best Costume" and The Bank of Missouri's "Spookiest Vehicle."
Vehicle owners interested in participating should call (573) 334-8085 or email juliathompson@oldtowncape.org to register their vehicle by Oct. 22.
More information about the Monster Mash Car bash can be found at www.downtowncapegirardeau.com/mmcb/ or by checking out its Facebook event page, www.facebook.com/oldtowncape/events.
