Monster Mash Car Bash returns

Old Town Cape Inc. will once again host Monster Mash Car Bash in downtown Cape Girardeau.

From 4 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at 35 S. Spanish St., classic cars will be parked and ready with fun displays and trunks full of candy, according to a news release from Old Town Cape Inc.

This event is free to attend for trick-or-treaters and is open to the public. Costumes are encouraged.

There will be several free on-site activities available for children. The Bank of Missouri, the premier event sponsor, will host sack races. Mississippi Mutts, one of the event partners, will hold a pet costume contest with prizes for the winners. Mississippi Mutts will also have dog trick-or-treating at its booth.