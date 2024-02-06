Monsanto Fund leader says charitable giving will continue

ST. LOUIS -- For decades, Monsanto Co. has been among St. Louis' most generous companies, leaving some not-for-profit organizations in the region to wonder what the future holds, now that the agricultural company has been purchased.

Bayer AG on Thursday completed its $63 billion purchase of Monsanto, a company that has donated nearly $10 million each year since 2000, and by its own estimates as much as a half-billion dollars into the St. Louis community since it was founded in 1901.

Al Mitchell, the executive who presides over the Monsanto Fund, expects the charitable commitment to continue. He told St. Louis Public Radio investing in the St. Louis community was a topic of discussion in the earliest meetings with Bayer.

"In the initial meeting we had with the Bayer folks -- their commitment was loud and clear that St. Louis is the hub for the crop science division so this is the HQ," Mitchell said. "And as long as we are here, their plan is to continue to invest here."

Bayer has two foundations, one based in Germany and one in the U.S.