Monkeypox advisory issued by Cape Girardeau County

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center this week issued an informational statement about the monkeypox virus, so named because it was first identified in laboratory monkeys.

"There are currently no cases in Cape Girardeau County or in the state of Missouri," said a Wednesday release, noting monkeypox is a rare disease discovered initially in 1958 in central and west Africa, resulting in fever, headache, backache, muscle aches, chills, swollen lymph nodes and exhaustion.

"Risk among (county) residents at this time is low," the statement continued.

County health officials are advising residents to contact their health care provider if experiencing monkeypox symptoms or if exposed to an individual who has been confirmed as infected.