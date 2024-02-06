All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 27, 2022

Monkeypox advisory issued by Cape Girardeau County

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center this week issued an informational statement about the monkeypox virus, so named because it was first identified in laboratory monkeys. "There are currently no cases in Cape Girardeau County or in the state of Missouri," said a Wednesday release, noting monkeypox is a rare disease discovered initially in 1958 in central and west Africa, resulting in fever, headache, backache, muscle aches, chills, swollen lymph nodes and exhaustion...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Southeast Missourian file
Southeast Missourian file

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center this week issued an informational statement about the monkeypox virus, so named because it was first identified in laboratory monkeys.

"There are currently no cases in Cape Girardeau County or in the state of Missouri," said a Wednesday release, noting monkeypox is a rare disease discovered initially in 1958 in central and west Africa, resulting in fever, headache, backache, muscle aches, chills, swollen lymph nodes and exhaustion.

"Risk among (county) residents at this time is low," the statement continued.

County health officials are advising residents to contact their health care provider if experiencing monkeypox symptoms or if exposed to an individual who has been confirmed as infected.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A citizen who attended Tuesday's monthly meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Board of Trustees at Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau asked whether monkeypox had been witnessed locally.

On Thursday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported nine confirmed monkeypox cases in seven U.S. states: Massachusetts, Florida, Utah, Washington, California, Virginia and New York.

Details from CDC

  • Time from infection to development of symptoms "is usually seven to 14 days but can range from five to 21 days."
  • Within one to three days after the appearance of fever, a rash develops, often beginning on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body.
  • While similar to smallpox, the main observable difference between monkeypox and smallpox is the latter does not cause lymph node swelling.
  • Monkeypox has been shown to cause death in as many as one in 10 people who have contracted the disease in Africa.
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintena...
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House ...
NewsOct. 15
The Latest: Harris and Trump push to energize key voting blo...
NewsOct. 15
Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spo...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
In Missouri, Halloween night signs were required in the yards of sex offenders. Until now
NewsOct. 15
In Missouri, Halloween night signs were required in the yards of sex offenders. Until now
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by train
NewsOct. 14
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by train
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog killing
NewsOct. 14
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog killing
Police report 10-15-24
NewsOct. 14
Police report 10-15-24
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during Missouri traffic stop
NewsOct. 14
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during Missouri traffic stop
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 14
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy