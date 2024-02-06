'Money mule' arrested in theft of more than $500,000

A Dunklin County, Missouri, woman is accused of being a "money mule" who was used to defraud a victim of more than a half-million dollars.

Sheri L. Reeves, 53, of Kennett, Missouri, appeared Wednesday April 12, in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau to face charges accusing her of aiding in the theft of $565,000 from a victim located in Texas. She was indicted by a grand jury April 4 on one count each of bank fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

She pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.

The indictment said Reeves acted as a money courier or "money mule", someone who transfers money obtained by fraud to others.