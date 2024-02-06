Money for COVID-related funeral expenses in rescue plan

The Federal Emergency Management Agency began taking applications Monday for financial assistance of up to $9,000 per funeral if the death certificate specifies a person died of COVID-19 in the United States after Jan. 20, 2020.

"We have the information from FEMA and we are sharing it with families as appropriate," said Josh Ford, vice president of Ford and Sons Funeral Home, with locations in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Perryville, Benton and Altenburg.

The money, part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan signed into law just over a month ago by President Joe Biden, is in recognition of the U.S. death toll because of the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic began more than a year ago, 562,000 people have died in the U.S., according to the New York Times.