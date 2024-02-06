Mondi, Mineral Area College roll out apprenticeship program

Mineral Area College and Mondi are partnering to start an apprenticeship program to help train skilled workers and fill a growing need in manufacturing.

Representatives from both entities unveiled the program Wednesday at Mondi in Jackson.

Students now will have the opportunity to take apprenticeships to become technicians for flexible manufacturing or flexible packaging printers, said Bev Hickam, workforce development director at Mineral Area College.

The programs are two- and three-year tracks, respectively.

"These programs will help Mondi prepare with regards to hiring machine operators and printers and teach them the skills they need in the business. The programs also help the current workforce hone their skills and learn new skills in an ever-changing industry,"Hickam said.

Wade Johnson, apprenticeship and training representative with the U.S. Department of Labor, said the programs represent "a path to the middle class."

He said the concept of apprenticeship has been around for ages, but it is enjoying a resurgence in part because there's relatively little red tape associated with the programs and the fact employers and employees benefit from them.

He recalled his firsthand experience in completing an apprenticeship program while serving in the U.S. Air Force.

"I've seen the effectiveness," he said, later pointing out the national average salary for those who complete an apprenticeship program is between $55,000 and $60,000.

The programs will include on-the-job training and classroom instruction as well as 15 college credit hours, Hickam said.