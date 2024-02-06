Mom: Boy killed by car left note that he was running away

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — An 11-year-old who was upset about being grounded was fatally struck by a car after writing a note explaining he was running away from his suburban St. Louis home, his mother said.

Zaelynn Wiseman walked about 2 miles before he was hit Tuesday while trying to cross Interstate 270 during a busy morning rush hour in Maryland Heights, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

His mother, Garmeisha Terry of Cape Girardeau, said her cousin, Rhonda Cox, the boy’s legal guardian, grounded Zaelynn after he took Cox’s credit card to buy video games.