MoDOT warns of heat damage to Missouri roads

Temperatures reaching 90 degrees and more across Missouri this month have caused the state’s Department of Transportation to warn of what it terms “pavement blow-ups.”
Potholes and high heat can weaken pavement, creating bumpy road surfaces, MoDOT in a release Thursday.
Cracks in asphalt may develop and the pavement may “blow up,” meaning buckle or warp, giving a motorist a rough ride.
“When (a motorist) encounters a blow-up in the road, slow down and report the location to MoDOT so maintenance crews can make repair,” said MoDOT spokeswoman Natalie Roark.
MoDOT is asking motorists to call its toll-free customer service number, (888) ASK-MODOT ([888]-275-6636).
