The Mississippi River bridge at Chester, Illinois, will remain closed to traffic until at least the middle of next week, according to a spokesman for the Missouri Department of Transportation.

MoDOT area engineer Brian Okenfuss said even after floodwaters leading up to the bridge on the Missouri side of the river recede, it will take several days to inspect it to be sure it has not sustained flood damage. The span is the only traffic bridge over the Mississippi between Cape Girardeau and St. Louis.

“The main message we’d like to get across is for people to be patient,” Okenfuss told the Southeast Missourian on Tuesday. “It is going to be closed more than just a day or two. It’s going to be a week or longer. I’d say seven to 10 days from now before it reopens.”

Okenfuss said his estimate is “subject to change” depending on the weather in the coming days.

“Any rain we get or rain St. Louis gets is going to affect that projection,” he said.

The bridge connecting Chester to Perryville, Missouri, via Highway 51, was closed Sunday afternoon as the Chester flood gage reached 44 feet. According to the National Weather Service, the river will crest in Chester at 46 feet on Saturday morning. Flood stage at Chester is 27 feet.

Meanwhile, flooding along Illinois Highway 3 south of Chester closed that highway north of Jackson County about two weeks ago. As a result, Missouri motorists who otherwise would have crossed the Mississippi River bridge at Chester or traveled along Highway 3 between Cape Girardeau and Chester must now either find alternate routes on county roads in Jackson and Randolph counties or they have to travel north on Interstate 55 to Interstate 255, cross the Jefferson Barracks Bridge in south St. Louis County and then travel south on Highway 3 to Chester.