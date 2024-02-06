MoDOT to host Car Seat Check events this September

Missouri Department of Transportation, Cape Girardeau Safe Communities and other community safety partners will host free car seat check events throughout the region.

These free events are part of National Child Passenger Safety Week and will occur Sunday, Sept. 17, through Saturday, Sept. 23.

Parents and caregivers with small children can ensure their car seats are installed correctly by visiting an inspection station throughout the area.

Certified Child Passenger Safety technicians will provide education, perform car seat inspections, review expiration dates and discuss car seat installation, usage and car seat recalls. Checks take an average of 30 minutes to complete.