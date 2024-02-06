All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 14, 2022

MoDOT to hold meeting on proposed Exit 93 renovations

The Missouri Department of Transportation will be hosting a public meeting in Cape Girardeau for education on possible changes to the Exit 93 interchange. It will be an open-house style meeting from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 27 at Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center, 1080 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau...

Nathan English
The Missouri Department of Transportation will host a public meeting July 27 in Cape Girardeau to discuss alternatives to the current Exit 93 interchange.
The Missouri Department of Transportation will host a public meeting July 27 in Cape Girardeau to discuss alternatives to the current Exit 93 interchange.Southeast Missourian File

The Missouri Department of Transportation will be hosting a public meeting in Cape Girardeau for education on possible changes to the Exit 93 interchange.

It will be an open-house style meeting from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 27 at Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center, 1080 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau.

The interchange — called a flyover — makes it possible for those heading south on South Kingshighway to connect with Interstate 55 or Highway 74. It was first constructed in 1961 and is considered in poor condition by MoDOT. A public meeting was held in 2020 to discuss possible solutions and MoDOT officials said they have been working with a consultant — Garver USA — to develop alternatives.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"The flyover needs to be replaced, and we are also exploring alternatives for reconfiguring the interchange," Tim Pickett, MoDOT project manager, said in a news release.

The three alternatives proposed in April included "traditional," "folded" and "diverging diamond" interchanges. A fourth option of building a new interchange using its current format was proposed but not seriously considered.

The project manager said MoDOT considered numerous facets of the project including mitigating flood issues on Highway 74, which has occurred in the past because of its proximity to the Mississippi River Diversion Channel, and making connections easier for traffic.

In April, Pickett estimated the cost of the project to be around $20 million to $25 million, with the bridge making up around $7 million to $8 million of that cost. The proposed renovations are being funded by the Missouri Legislature's passage of a gas tax increase from 17 centers to 29.5 cents a gallon by 2025.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine posses...
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery a...
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possessio...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy