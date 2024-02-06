MoDOT to hold meeting on proposed Exit 93 renovations

The Missouri Department of Transportation will be hosting a public meeting in Cape Girardeau for education on possible changes to the Exit 93 interchange.

It will be an open-house style meeting from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 27 at Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center, 1080 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau.

The interchange — called a flyover — makes it possible for those heading south on South Kingshighway to connect with Interstate 55 or Highway 74. It was first constructed in 1961 and is considered in poor condition by MoDOT. A public meeting was held in 2020 to discuss possible solutions and MoDOT officials said they have been working with a consultant — Garver USA — to develop alternatives.