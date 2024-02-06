MoDOT to hold meeting on proposed Exit 93 renovations

The Missouri Department of Transportation will be hosting a public meeting in Cape Girardeau for education on possible changes to the Exit 93 interchange.
It will be an open-house style meeting from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 27 at Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center, 1080 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau.
The interchange — called a flyover — makes it possible for those heading south on South Kingshighway to connect with Interstate 55 or Highway 74. It was first constructed in 1961 and is considered in poor condition by MoDOT. A public meeting was held in 2020 to discuss possible solutions and MoDOT officials said they have been working with a consultant — Garver USA — to develop alternatives.
"The flyover needs to be replaced, and we are also exploring alternatives for reconfiguring the interchange," Tim Pickett, MoDOT project manager, said in a news release.
The three alternatives proposed in April included "traditional," "folded" and "diverging diamond" interchanges. A fourth option of building a new interchange using its current format was proposed but not seriously considered.
The project manager said MoDOT considered numerous facets of the project including mitigating flood issues on Highway 74, which has occurred in the past because of its proximity to the Mississippi River Diversion Channel, and making connections easier for traffic.
In April, Pickett estimated the cost of the project to be around $20 million to $25 million, with the bridge making up around $7 million to $8 million of that cost. The proposed renovations are being funded by the Missouri Legislature's passage of a gas tax increase from 17 centers to 29.5 cents a gallon by 2025.
