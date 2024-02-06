MoDOT takes public comment on I-55 Exit 93 plans

Four options are under consideration by Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) for changing the Exit 93 interchange along Interstate 55.
On Wednesday, MoDOT officials solicited the public's input at the Career and Technology Center in Cape Girardeau.
MoDOT has been working with consultant Garver USA to come up with the quartet of options with the state transportation agency expected to choose one by Dec. 1:
The current interchange connects southbound traffic on South Kingshighway to I-55 and Highway 74.
The bridge at the location, referred to as a "flyover" since 1961, is in poor condition and carries 7,000 cars daily.
Funding, MoDOT said, is in place to replace the flyover and complete some capacity improvements.
According to MODOT's timeline, a notice to proceed with construction authorized should be issued by April 2026.
Those interested in watching simulations for the diverging diamond, dogbone and foldover options, called "alternates" by MoDOT, are invited to access the link modot.org/exit93.
