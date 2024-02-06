All sections
News
July 28, 2022

MoDOT takes public comment on I-55 Exit 93 plans

Four options are under consideration by Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) for changing the Exit 93 interchange along Interstate 55. On Wednesday, MoDOT officials solicited the public's input at the Career and Technology Center in Cape Girardeau...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Missouri Department of Transportation project manager Tim Pickett, right, shows display options of proposed changes to the Exit 93 interchange on Interstate 55. MoDOT officials sought public comment on the four options Wednesday at the Career and Technology Center in Cape Girardeau.
Missouri Department of Transportation project manager Tim Pickett, right, shows display options of proposed changes to the Exit 93 interchange on Interstate 55. MoDOT officials sought public comment on the four options Wednesday at the Career and Technology Center in Cape Girardeau.Jeff Long

Four options are under consideration by Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) for changing the Exit 93 interchange along Interstate 55.

On Wednesday, MoDOT officials solicited the public's input at the Career and Technology Center in Cape Girardeau.

MoDOT has been working with consultant Garver USA to come up with the quartet of options with the state transportation agency expected to choose one by Dec. 1:

  • Diverging diamond interchange would require traffic signals and would support the heaviest traffic.
  • Dogbone interchange would utilize roundabouts with no traffic signalization.
  • Foldover interchange would realign Highway 74 into the interchange and connect to a roundabout.
  • Minimum build would keep the existing interchange configuration, would be the lowest cost option and would replace the U.S. 61 southbound bridge to Highway 74 and I-55.
The current interchange connects southbound traffic on South Kingshighway to I-55 and Highway 74.

The bridge at the location, referred to as a "flyover" since 1961, is in poor condition and carries 7,000 cars daily.

Funding, MoDOT said, is in place to replace the flyover and complete some capacity improvements.

According to MODOT's timeline, a notice to proceed with construction authorized should be issued by April 2026.

Those interested in watching simulations for the diverging diamond, dogbone and foldover options, called "alternates" by MoDOT, are invited to access the link modot.org/exit93.

