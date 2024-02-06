SIKESTON, Mo. — For Missouri Department of Transportation employees Kirby Woods and Jason Estes, the morning of March 17 started out just like any other.

Woods, a senior construction inspector for MoDOT in Sikeston, began his commute across the river from Illinois into Missouri, and Estes, maintenance supervisor of MoDOT's facility in Charleston, Missouri, arrived to work at the MoDOT maintenance shed in Charleston, which is located just off Interstate 57.

Around 8 a.m., a thick fog enveloped the Charleston area and wreaked havoc at the 13-mile marker on I-57.

"On the way in for my commute to work, I ran into a weird situation where visibility went completely to zero," Woods said. "The thing that was so weird about it was that it wasn't a typical (fog) situation where you have some transition period where it starts to get worse and worse and worse. In this particular situation, you literally went from being able to barely see to not being able to see at all within a second."

Some vehicles came to a complete stop on the interstate highway, Woods said.

"By you not having that reaction time to react, it started the chain of events with the multiple collisions," Woods said.

The first pileup started in the southbound lanes, and then migrated to the northbound lanes, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

Woods's vehicle was in the very beginning of the chain of vehicles, he said. He was about 5 feet from the first collision, which involved a semitrailer.

"I was able to get over into the median to get out of harm's way, and then after that, it wasn't so much you could see, but you could hear collision after collision after collision happening," Woods said.

It all happened in a matter of minutes and seconds, he said.

"It was tough because you didn't know where to go. Stuff eventually calmed down about 2 minutes into it, and I was able to get my vehicle out of the road and I was able to walk a little to examine the scene, and I saw where it was safe to get and kinda of got to safety. ... It was still hard to see at this point what was going on."

However, Woods said his first thought was to call for assistance.

"I found out when I started calling people — no one did know about it," Woods said,

His first call, Woods said, was to Estes who was at the Charleston maintenance shed, just off the I-57 at Exit 12.

"I asked him if help was on the way, and he didn't, had no idea, what I was talking about, and I explained to him what was going on, and everybody jumped on," Woods said.

Within minutes, people started showing up to help, Woods said.