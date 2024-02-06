MoDOT seeks online public input on Bollinger County bridge project

The bridge bundle includes 15 bridges slated to be repaired or replaced in MoDOT’s Southeast District, the release stated.

The Highway 51 bridge over Castor River is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, set to repair or replace 250 Missouri bridges.

A single design-build team will be selected to handle all 15 bridges, according to the release. That selection is expected in August, with construction to begin as early as this summer. Completion of the Bootheel Bridge Bundle project is anticipated by December 2023.