MoDOT seeks comment on Highway 177 project

Missouri Department of Transportation plans to raise Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau in two locations to mitigate flooding impacts caused by backwater from the Mississippi River and is seeking public comment on the proposal.

The southern end of the project will improve the Juden Creek area by raising the roadway and relocating the centerline slightly to the south of the existing location. The northern end of the project will improve the Scism Creek area by raising the roadway. As a result of the improvements at the southern end of the project, MoDOT will require right of way and easements from the northern edge of the Kelso Wildlife Sanctuary, owned and managed by Southeast Missouri State University.