All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 11, 2020

MoDOT seeks comment on Highway 177 project

Missouri Department of Transportation plans to raise Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau in two locations to mitigate flooding impacts caused by backwater from the Mississippi River and is seeking public comment on the proposal. The southern end of the project will improve the Juden Creek area by raising the roadway and relocating the centerline slightly to the south of the existing location. ...

Southeast Missourian

Missouri Department of Transportation plans to raise Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau in two locations to mitigate flooding impacts caused by backwater from the Mississippi River and is seeking public comment on the proposal.

The southern end of the project will improve the Juden Creek area by raising the roadway and relocating the centerline slightly to the south of the existing location. The northern end of the project will improve the Scism Creek area by raising the roadway. As a result of the improvements at the southern end of the project, MoDOT will require right of way and easements from the northern edge of the Kelso Wildlife Sanctuary, owned and managed by Southeast Missouri State University.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Individuals and organizations wishing to comment may submit them to MoDOT's Southeast District in several ways: website, www.modot.org/southeast; email, jessie.philpot@modot.mo.gov; social media platforms, www.facebook.com/MoDOTSoutheast and twitter.com/MoDOTSoutheast; and phone, (888) 275-6636.

Comments will be taken until Dec. 23.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project ...
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with ...
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy