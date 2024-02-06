MoDOT schedules two summertime public meetings

Additional information has been added to this article.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 13, to discuss plans to replace two bridges in Cape Girardeau County located on Route Z over Hubble Creek and Hubble Creek Overflow near Gordonville.

The meeting will be held at Gordonville Elementary School, 653 Route Z.

MoDOT said construction could begin as early as spring 2025, with completion anticipated by fall 2026.

"Both bridges were built in 1936 and have simply reached the end of their service life and are being replaced through our normal inspection and asset management process," said MoDOT Area Engineer Chris Crocker in an email to the Southeast Missourian.

"Our consultant Bacon-Farmer Workman (BFW) determined through hydraulic analysis that the west bridge could be reconstructed as a culvert instead of a bridge," he added.

Once work gets underway, the roadway will be closed in the vicinity of the bridges.

Unfunded needs

MoDOT is also inviting the public to a meeting from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, to discuss the transportation agency's "unfunded needs" list at Bootheel Regional Planning & Economic Development Commission, 105 E. North Main St. in Dexter.

"The Unfunded Needs List is presented by MoDOT as known regional system needs without an identified funding source," said Alex McElroy, executive director of Cape Girardeau-based Southeast Metropolitan Planning Agency.