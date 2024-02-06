On Monday, April 8, citizens across southern and southeast Missouri will have the chance to see a rare celestial event -- a total solar eclipse.

The moon will block the sun's light and cause a total solar eclipse to be visible across nearly 115 miles of Missouri. Visitors will come to the Show-Me State to witness the event, and numerous community events and festivals are planned along the path of totality. Missourians should make plans early to determine where they will view the eclipse, where they will stay and how best to avoid the extra traffic congestion after the eclipse.

"We anticipate large crowds with possible heavy congestion on the interstates and major highways especially after the eclipse is over," said Missouri Department of Transportation Chief Safety and Operations Officer Becky Allmeroth. "If you are traveling for the event, leave early, stay put as long as possible and plan to stay after the end of the eclipse to avoid the peak traffic."

Missouri will be one of 13 states from Texas to Maine to experience the path of totality. There are 31 million people in the United States who live inside the path of totality. A partial eclipse will be visible throughout the remainder of the continental United States.