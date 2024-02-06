MoDOT phasing out population info on 'Welcome' signage

The familiar green and white population signs welcoming motorists to the state's cities and counties will be phasing out when they reach the end of their service life, said Mark Croarkin, Southeast District engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation.
"There are a couple of different reasons. The signs last longer than the census. We cannot replace signs every time there is a census. Population signs are not critical to the system, unlike the speed limit, advisory and directional signage. Additionally, Missouri is one of few states that still features population on its city/county limit placards. We want a driver's focus to be on information the driver needs to safety navigate Missouri's roadways — such as the speed limit," Croarkin said.
"Everyone has a smartphone these days and if you want to know the population of a municipality, you can Google it, and that'll be more accurate than the sign anyway. We want to be efficient with the dollars entrusted to us," he added, noting since the next federal census is not until 2030, the signs likely will not go away anytime soon.
Croarkin said the next revision of a federal document guiding state transportation systems, "Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices", is expected to state the following: "Names of elected officials or promotional messages, such as notable accomplishment or claims, shall not be displayed on a jurisdictional boundary sign," adding MoDOT has already stopped putting tribute information on its signage — e.g. "Home of the XYZ champions."
Croarkin heads MoDOT's 25-county Southeast District, which includes Cape Girardeau County.
MoDOT, Croarkin said, is keenly aware of the many distractions motorists have thanks to technology, asking drivers not to use cellphones while operating a vehicle.
"Distracted driving is the leading cause of traffic fatalities, and 67% of vehicular fatalities are unbuckled. Missouri is one of only two U.S. states without a universal restriction on distracted driving, meaning texting. This makes it extremely important that individuals choose to buckle up and put their phone down while driving," said Croarkin from his Sikeston, Missouri, office.
MoDOT opened two bids Friday, Nov. 18, for a pavement improvement project on a 3.55-mile stretch of East Jackson Boulevard in from Highway 34/72 "Starlite" intersection to Highway 61/25 intersection at Goose Creek near Harps' supermarket. The low bid, $3,027,583.14, was received from Apex Paving of Cape Girardeau. Included in the work is maintenance of various median islands along the route. The state Highway and Transportation Commission is expected to award the bid at a meeting next month. Work is expected to begin in 2023.
