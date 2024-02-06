MoDOT looking at several options for interchange at I-55 Exit 93

Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) officials said Wednesday they plan to seek public comment in July on three options for reconfiguring Exit 93 along Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau.

A final report, detailing the approved concept, is due Dec. 1.

"I'm excited about the progress from our consultant," said Andrew L. Meyer, assistant engineer for MoDOT's Southeast District, referring to plans being formulated by the Kansas City office of Garver USA. "[Garver] is adding flesh to the bones and what's next is to show our ideas to the public."

Options

Traditional diamond interchange with roundabouts at the ramps.

Diverging diamond layout similar to U.S. 61 at Center Junction between Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

"Folded" diamond concept with two standard long ramps as off-ramps and two loop ramps as on-ramps. This interchange type would not take land in every quadrant of the interchange.

A fourth option actually exists but is not being seriously contemplated, which is simply to build back new in the same present configuration.

Tim Pickett, MoDOT Exit 93 project manager, told the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization that MoDOT and Garver USA are examining the initiative from several perspectives, including safety, traffic modeling, right-of-way conflicts and maintaining and improving the level of service.