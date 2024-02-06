Despite objections of city officials, chamber representatives and members of the business community, it appears the Missouri Department of Transportation will close Highway 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson for about seven months next year, forcing about 20,000 motorists a day to find alternate routes to their destinations.

The matter was discussed in detail Monday night at the Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting. The subject also was addressed that night at the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting.

Both governing bodies expressed reservations about the highway closure that would be part of a two-year project to replace the bridges at the Interstate 55 interchange with Highway 61. The interchange is commonly referred to as “center junction.”

MoDOT district engineer Mark Shelton outlined the project for the Jackson aldermen and explained closing Highway 61 at the Interstate became a viable alternative to leaving one lane of traffic open during the bridge replacement when bids for the project came in higher than expected in May.

MoDOT received four bids for the project ranging from $18.4 million to $20.1 million, all substantially higher than the project’s budget. Shelton said by closing the highway at center junction, the project can be done more economically and on a shorter time frame.

“Yes, we’re talking about a closure of somewhere in the neighborhood of seven months,” Shelton told the aldermen, “but the project as it was before was going to reduce the highway to one lane so it wasn’t going to be a picnic, and the one-lane condition was going to last a year and a half, so we’ll have a closure to traffic, but also a reduction of time.”

Shelton said MoDOT plans to rebid the project this fall. “We’ll open bids in November, but you won’t see any kind of construction until the spring,” said Shelton, who added that work would begin around April 1, 2020, with the closure of Highway 61 at I-55 while one of the interstate bridges is replaced. Meanwhile, Highway 61 would be redesigned using a “divergent diamond” traffic flow concept which, Shelton said, will improve traffic flow and will be much safer than the existing four-lane highway under I-55.

Under MoDOT’s proposed timeline, Highway 61 would be reopened to traffic on or about Nov. 1, 2020. By that time, traffic on I-55 would have access to one new bridge and one old bridge that would be replaced during the 2021 construction season.

Once completed in the fall of 2021, the new interstate bridges will be wide enough to accommodate an additional lane of traffic, making it possible in the future to make both northbound and southbound I-55 three lanes between Scott City and Fruitland.

While Highway 61 is closed in 2020, Shelton said traffic will still have access to the I-55 entrance and exit ramps at Center Junction. Northbound traffic on Highway 61 from Cape Girardeau will be able to access northbound I-55 and southbound traffic on 61 from Jackson will still have access to southbound I-55.

In addition, southbound traffic on the interstate will continue to use Exit 99 to reach Jackson via East Jackson Boulevard while interstate traffic from the south will still be able to exit at Center Junction and head south toward Cape Girardeau via North Kingshighway.

“I think we have the opportunity now to let bid the project with this closure of through traffic for about seven months,” Shelton said. “We can save the taxpayers probably between two and three million dollars, and we can build the right infrastructure at the right time before everything (surrounding Center Junction) is already built up, and it can be a signature entrance for both the City of Cape Girardeau and the City of Jackson.”

Alternate routes

However, Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs and several aldermen said closing the highway could hurt Jackson businesses and will add more traffic to alternate routes, which they say are congested enough already.