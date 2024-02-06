All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsFebruary 13, 2021

MoDOT lifts no-travel advisory for southeast Missouri

A no-travel advisory issued Wednesday for the southeast Missouri region by the Missouri Department of Transportation has been lifted, according to a post on MoDOT's Twitter. MoDOT still recommends using caution when traveling in the region, particularly on Interstates 55 and 57 south of Cape Girardeau to the Arkansas state line...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Cars drive along Independence Street during a winter storm with significant ice accumulations in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.
Cars drive along Independence Street during a winter storm with significant ice accumulations in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

A no-travel advisory issued Wednesday for the southeast Missouri region by the Missouri Department of Transportation has been lifted, according to a post on MoDOT's Twitter.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

MoDOT still recommends using caution when traveling in the region, particularly on Interstates 55 and 57 south of Cape Girardeau to the Arkansas state line.

MoDOT recommends using its traveler information map, available at modot.org, prior to traveling to ensure road conditions and traffic is safe for driving.

Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
NewsOct. 31
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
Lucas Kunce targets Josh Hawley in final campaign push at Cape Girardeau rally
NewsOct. 31
Lucas Kunce targets Josh Hawley in final campaign push at Cape Girardeau rally
No charges after flyaway metal grazes reporter at event for Missouri's Democratic Senate candidate
NewsOct. 30
No charges after flyaway metal grazes reporter at event for Missouri's Democratic Senate candidate
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy