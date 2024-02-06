MoDOT lifts no-travel advisory for southeast Missouri

A no-travel advisory issued Wednesday for the southeast Missouri region by the Missouri Department of Transportation has been lifted, according to a post on MoDOT's Twitter.
MoDOT still recommends using caution when traveling in the region, particularly on Interstates 55 and 57 south of Cape Girardeau to the Arkansas state line.
MoDOT recommends using its traveler information map, available at modot.org, prior to traveling to ensure road conditions and traffic is safe for driving.
