MoDOT lands on plan for Center Junction

Despite ongoing concerns of some nearby residents and business representatives, the Missouri Department of Transportation is moving forward with a Center Junction interchange construction plan that will preserve traffic flow on Highway 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson while closing Interstate 55 ramps north of the interchange for approximately seven months next year.

The Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) voted unanimously Wednesday in favor of a resolution amending its FY 2020 to 2023 Transportation Improvement Program to include adequate funding for the project, which will include replacement of the 600-foot Interstate 55 bridges at Exit 99 with shorter spans and construction of a diverging diamond interchange along Highway 61 under the interstate.

MoDOT expects to complete plans for the project by early October, advertise for bids in November and open bids in December. The Missouri Highway Commission would then either accept a bid and award a construction contract in January or reject project bids as it did in June when bids came in significantly higher than project estimates. MoDOT had estimated the project would cost between $12 million and $13 million, but the low bid was more than $18 million.

The initial project plans called for Highway 61 and all ramps to and from I-55 to remain open throughout the construction period which is expected to last until late 2021. Contractors who bid the project at that time told MoDOT it would be too complicated and cost too much to maintain traffic access on Highway 61 and all ramps onto and off of I-55.

MoDOT subsequently proposed two alternate plans, one of which calls for a complete closure of Highway 61 at Center Junction for up to seven months while the other would keep one lane of Highway 61 open in either direction, but will require closure of the interstate ramps north of the interchange.

At their meeting Wednesday, SEMPO board members indicated it was better to temporarily close the ramp onto northbound I-55 and the interstate's southbound ramp onto Highway 61 than to close Highway 61 for much of 2020.

MoDOT district engineer Mark Shelton told the SEMPO board Wednesday language will be added to the contract to keep the contractor from closing the interstate ramps until absolutely necessary and reopening them as quickly as possible, no later than Dec. 1, 2020. In addition, he said MoDOT could add temporary traffic signals at the entrance to the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex during the construction period to allow traffic to make left turns onto Highway 61 toward Cape Girardeau.

When the entire project is complete by late 2021, Shelton said the reconfigured interchange "will provide opportunities for significant additional economic development around the interstate, so we believe there are some good benefits to this project."