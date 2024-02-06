All sections
NewsFebruary 12, 2021

MoDOT issues no-travel advisory for Southeast Missouri

Because of large amounts of ice on the road, the Missouri Department of Transportation has issued a no-travel advisory for Southeast Missouri. According to a news release from MoDOT, the advisory extends from the Ste. Genevieve area in the northeast, Salem and Thayer to the west and the Arkansas state line to the south. MoDOT warns ice-covered roads make traveling "extremely hazardous."...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Cars drive along Independence Street during a winter storm with significant ice accumulations in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.
Cars drive along Independence Street during a winter storm with significant ice accumulations in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

Because of large amounts of ice on the road, the Missouri Department of Transportation has issued a no-travel advisory for Southeast Missouri.

According to a news release from MoDOT, the advisory extends from the Ste. Genevieve area in the northeast, Salem and Thayer to the west and the Arkansas state line to the south. MoDOT warns ice-covered roads make traveling "extremely hazardous."

MoDOT and law enforcement agencies have observed multiple accidents involving tractor-trailers, and have reported several trucks attempting to travel at normal speeds. MoDOT wants to remind drivers speed limits are set for ideal conditions, and icy roads are far from ideal.

Trucking routes affected in the no-travel advisory include Interstates 55 and 57, and U.S. Routes 60, 61 and 67.

According to the release, all highways in the region are considered treacherous until the freezing rain stops, and highway crews' efforts begin to make roads passable. Chemicals used to clear lanes also work less effectively in very low temperatures.

MoDOT recommends using its traveler information map, available at modot.org, to keep up with road conditions and traffic throughout the state.

Story Tags
Local News
