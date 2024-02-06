MoDOT issues no-travel advisory for Southeast Missouri

Because of large amounts of ice on the road, the Missouri Department of Transportation has issued a no-travel advisory for Southeast Missouri.

According to a news release from MoDOT, the advisory extends from the Ste. Genevieve area in the northeast, Salem and Thayer to the west and the Arkansas state line to the south. MoDOT warns ice-covered roads make traveling "extremely hazardous."

MoDOT and law enforcement agencies have observed multiple accidents involving tractor-trailers, and have reported several trucks attempting to travel at normal speeds. MoDOT wants to remind drivers speed limits are set for ideal conditions, and icy roads are far from ideal.