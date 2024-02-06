MoDOT honors responders who assisted in I-57 crashes

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A week after a series of chain-reaction crashes on Interstate 57 killed five and injured 15 people while closing traffic for more than 20 hours, emergency responders who assisted were honored Thursday by Missouri Department of Transportation.

Emergency responders gathered Thursday afternoon for the ceremony in the garage of MoDOT's Southeast District Office complex in Sikeston.

"This type of incident requires multi-agency coordination and consistent communication," said Mark Croarkin, MoDOT Southeast District engineer. "From the first call we received to the reopening of Interstate 57, we appreciated so many agencies pulling together to assist during this unfortunate event."

The collisions began about 8 a.m. March 17 as thick fog enveloped the Charleston area. The first pileup started in the southbound lanes, and then migrated to the northbound lanes, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. Forty-seven vehicles -- including several semitrailers -- were in the wreckage.

"Last Thursday we had a horrible accident," Croarkin said. "... We spent 20-plus hours working on clearing the roads and getting them back open together, and there was an awful lot of teamwork that I appreciate, and I want to say thanks to each and every one of you."

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, left; Capt. Philip Gregory, commanding officer for the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop E in Poplar Bluff, middle; and Robert Hearnes, director of Charleston Department of Public Safety, talk prior to the ceremony Thursday at Missouri Department of Transportation' Southeast District Office complex in Sikeston. Leonna Heuring ~ Standard Democrat

But before the recognition, Croarkin asked for a moment of silence to remember the five people who lost their lives that day. One of them, Croarkin said, was retired 37-year MoDOT employee, William Ryan, 75, of Pevely, Missouri. He had worked for MoDOT in St. Louis.

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe then praised those who responded to the scene.

"When you have an unfortunate incident like we had last week, you see Missouri's best come out, and I know we had a little help from some of our friends in some neighboring states," Kehoe said. "The coordination we saw between state departments, local municipalities, county officials, sheriff's departments -- that's what makes Missouri proud."

He continued: "The loss of life is incredibly sad. ... But when we get a corridor like that of 47 vehicles over a half mile stretch and up to 20-hours of closure in some directions, getting that unwound, crime scenes, accident scenes -- all the things that happen -- it takes coordination of a lot of people, and I'm here to say thank you."

Kehoe specifically thanked Capt. Philip Gregory, commanding officer for the Patrol's Troop E in Poplar Bluff, and his team for their work on the incident.

"I really want to thank the highway patrol and what they were able to do to help with coordination with not only MoDOT but law enforcement agencies, state partners across the river. The folks at Troop E did a great job," Kehoe said.

The lieutenant governor also praised State Emergency Management Agency and Department of Natural Resources for their assistance.