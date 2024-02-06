MoDOT gets public input on Gordonville roundabout

A planned new roundabout at the intersection of Highway 25 and Route K in Gordonville was the subject of a three-hour come-and-go Missouri Department of Transportation public input session Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Gordonville Elementary School, 653 Route Z.

Tim Puckett, MoDOT's designated project engineer for the initiative, said the roundabout itself will cost $750,000 to $900,000, but approach lanes and related improvements will push the total cost to approximately $2 million.

"The roundabout will include westbound right and northbound right turn bypass lanes [and] the bypass lanes will require two receiving lanes," said Pickett, adding accommodations will be made in the design for existing businesses in the vicinity.

A graphic depiction of the planned new roundabout at Route K and Highway 25 in Gordonville. Public input was received on the project by the Missouri Department of Transportation's Southeast District on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Gordonville Elementary. Missouri Department of Transportation

Pickett added construction will be staged, permitting the intersection to be open and operational during the entirety of the work.