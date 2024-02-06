MoDOT gets public input on Gordonville roundabout

A planned new roundabout at the intersection of Highway 25 and Route K in Gordonville was the subject of a three-hour come-and-go Missouri Department of Transportation public input session Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Gordonville Elementary School, 653 Route Z.
Tim Puckett, MoDOT's designated project engineer for the initiative, said the roundabout itself will cost $750,000 to $900,000, but approach lanes and related improvements will push the total cost to approximately $2 million.
"The roundabout will include westbound right and northbound right turn bypass lanes [and] the bypass lanes will require two receiving lanes," said Pickett, adding accommodations will be made in the design for existing businesses in the vicinity.
Pickett added construction will be staged, permitting the intersection to be open and operational during the entirety of the work.
MoDOT officials asked attendees during Tuesday's session to fill out a one-page form with their comments.
William Lix of Burfordville, who came to the school with his wife, Brenda, to talk with MoDOT engineers and view displays, is pretty clear about his thoughts.
"I don't like this. I'd prefer a signaled intersection," Lix said.
Pickett said the job likely will be awarded in May after bids are received.
"We should see dirt being moved in June or July with roundabout completion anticipated by Christmas of next year," he said.
On Nov. 16, MoDOT's Andy Meyer told Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization the roundabout will address traffic issues noticed after the October 2021 finish of the Center Junction diverging diamond interchange — resulting in what Meyer called "an uptick" in Gordonville traffic volume.
