The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded several multimillion-dollar contracts for road projects this month in the state's Department of Transportation Southeast District. The contracts are for resurfacing, adding turn lanes, culvert and bridge replacements and sidewalk improvements.
MoDOT has not announced any construction timelines for the approved initiatives.
