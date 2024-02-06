All sections
NewsJanuary 18, 2022

MoDOT gets funding to address flooding issues on Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau County

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded several multimillion-dollar contracts for road projects this month in the state's Department of Transportation Southeast District. The contracts are for resurfacing, adding turn lanes, culvert and bridge replacements and sidewalk improvements...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded a $3.8 million contract this month to raise the roadway in two locations along floodprone Highway 177, including at County Road 651, seen Sunday in Cape Girardeau County.
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded a $3.8 million contract this month to raise the roadway in two locations along floodprone Highway 177, including at County Road 651, seen Sunday in Cape Girardeau County.

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded several multimillion-dollar contracts for road projects this month in the state's Department of Transportation Southeast District. The contracts are for resurfacing, adding turn lanes, culvert and bridge replacements and sidewalk improvements.

MoDOT has not announced any construction timelines for the approved initiatives.

  • A $3,816,969 contract was awarded to Robertson Contractors Inc. of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, to raise Highway 177 in two locations, including a bridge replacement on 177 from County Road 651 to County Road 643 in Cape Girardeau County. The project is aimed at mitigating flood impacts caused by backwater from the Mississippi River.
  • A $1,219,226 contract was awarded to Putz Construction LLC of Millersville for Americans with Disability Acts (ADA) improvements on Route M in Scott City from West Outer Road to East Outer Road in Scott County.
  • A $10,080,771 contract was awarded to Apex Paving Co. of Cape Girardeau for resurfacing Interstate 55 from Highway 412 in Pemiscot County to the Tennessee state line.
  • A $3,569,407 contract was awarded to Robertson Contractors for bridge and culvert replacements in New Madrid County.
Local News

