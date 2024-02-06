MoDOT engineer headlines First Friday Coffee

Missouri Department of Transportation area engineer Chris Rutledge will deliver the keynote presentation at the Isle Casino for this month's First Friday Coffee.
Rutledge serves as the Area Engineer for eight counties in the mid-southern region of Missouri, according to MoDOT's website.
This month's First Friday Coffee breakfast is sponsored by the Southeast Missourian/rustmedia and Banterra Bank.
Doors open at 7 a.m. with a continental breakfast; the program is scheduled to begin at 7:40 a.m.
